Prime Minister welcomes start of full construction on the new Gordie Howe International Bridge

The Government of Canada continues to support large, transformative infrastructure projects across the country. The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the start of full construction on the new Gordie Howe International Bridge, which will create thousands of new jobs during construction, and many permanent jobs once the bridge is operational.

The Windsor-Detroit trade corridor is the busiest commercial land border crossing between Canada and the United States, and is critical for people and goods to move across North America. The new Gordie Howe International Bridge will shorten travel times through this important corridor, and create better connections for people and businesses on both sides of the border.

Expected to open by the end of 2024, the Gordie Howe International Bridge will provide direct connections between Ontario’s Highway 401 and Michigan’s Interstate 75. Enhanced border infrastructure at the crossing will also protect our safety and security while making it easier and faster for people to travel and goods to flow between the two countries.

Locally, the bridge will benefit residents of Windsor and neighbouring communities by creating good, middle class jobs, reducing commercial traffic on streets, and increasing opportunities for local businesses.

“Today, full construction begins on the largest and most ambitious infrastructure project along the Canada-United States border. Canadians need infrastructure they can rely on to get where they want to go and to expand their businesses within our borders and beyond. The Gordie Howe International Bridge will help grow our economy, encourage increased trade and investment, and create good, well-paying jobs on both sides of the border.” —The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

“This project is a leading example of the strategic infrastructure investments we are making across Canada to help grow the economy, create good middle-class jobs and enhance productivity. With direct highway to highway connectivity and technologically advanced ports of entry, the bridge will better support significant commercial traffic and travellers through the Windsor-Detroit trade corridor.” —The Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

“Through this long process of planning, our partnership with Canada has been strengthened, and we owe them a great deal of gratitude for never wavering throughout many challenges, and for all of the work that has finally brought us to this momentous day.” —Rick Snyder, Governor of Michigan