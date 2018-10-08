German Heritage Month and the Nine-Day Oktoberfest

In 2016, the House of Commons officially designated October as German Heritage Month, and the nine-day period starting the Friday before Thanksgiving as Oktoberfest.

Canada is proud to be home to more than three million Canadians of German descent, one of the largest cultural communities in the country. From the arts to science, from sports to business, Canadians of German origin have played, and continue to play, an important role in our society.

As this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Canadian Multiculturalism Act, German Heritage Month is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the remarkable contribution Canadians of German descent have made to the development and prosperity of our country. It is the perfect time to reflect on how we all benefit from the diversity, openness and inclusiveness that are at the heart of our country.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, I would like to thank Canadians of German descent, who help make Canada a strong and pluralistic country. Canada’s vibrant and dynamic German community has brought us some wonderful traditions, such as Oktoberfest. I invite all Canadians to learn more about the culture of people of German descent and pay tribute to their rich heritage. I encourage you to participate in the activities taking place across the country to celebrate German Heritage Month and Oktoberfest!

