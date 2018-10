Today the Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, issued the following statement on Thanksgiving:

“Thanksgiving is an opportunity to spend time with family and friends.

It’s a time to be thankful for the good things in our lives.

This year, I am thankful for the work of Ontario’s first responders, who are there to protect us when we’re in harm’s way.

To them, and to all the people of this great province — from my family to you and yours — happy Thanksgiving.”