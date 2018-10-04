What would you if you won the LDHCF Dream Vacation?

On October 10th some lucky person will be mulling over that question. Do I take the travel voucher and spending money or just straight cash? Past winners have taken trips to exotic locations or visited family far away. Last year’s winner, Mady Besner put her winnings towards the purchase of a new vehicle.

Proceeds will be used to support our current campaign for the Digital Radiography Upgrade, Phase 2. When this phase is completed the new X-ray equipment at LDHC will be the latest in digital technology and will serve our clients and communities better.

Purchase your ticket now and start dreaming about what you would do with your winnings!

Tickets are available from the admitting desk at the LDHC, various local businesses or volunteers at the post office, LCBO and John’s Valumart.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts – the key to a healthy future