Mary is the Lucky Winner!

The Dream Vacation Lottery Draw has been made and the lucky winner is Mary Culhane, ticket # 963 . Thank you to everyone who purchased tickets to support the LDHC Foundation’s endeavors to raise funds for healthcare enhancements at our local hospital.

Thank you to each and every one who worked hard and gave of their time to make this fundraiser such a success. A special thanks to all who supported the LDHC Foundation with this fundraiser!

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.