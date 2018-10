The LDHC Foundation has a few tickets left to sell today at:

The hospital admitting office until 2 PM or Valumart from 11:30 until 2 PM.

The draw will take place in the hospital lobby at 4:30 PM today. Come out and see who the winner will be.

Thank you to all for your continued support.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.