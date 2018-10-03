Oct 3, 2018 @ 08:09

4:26 AM EDT Wednesday 03 October 2018

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Strong winds are expected tonight.

A vigorous cold front will sweep through the area overnight or early Thursday morning. Northwesterly wind gusts to 70 or 80 km/h will develop as this front passes. Winds will weaken Thursday morning.

These winds may be capable of tossing loose objects and causing tree branches to break.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.