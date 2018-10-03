Between the Covers – October 3rd

New Books – New books on the Seven Day Shelf this week are: “The Dependents” by Katherine Dion, “The Darkest Time of Night” by Jeremy Finley, “Lying in Wait” by Liz Nugent and “Pieces of Her” by Karin Slaughter.

Staff Picks for the Month of September are “Heartsick” by Chelsea Cain, “ Left to Die” by Lisa Jackson, “Sworn to Silence by Linda Castillo and this week’s feature is “Someone is Watching” by Joy Fielding (from book jacket) As a special investigator for a hotshot Miami law firm, Bailey Carpenter is smart, savvy, and fearless. When she’s assigned to spy on a deadbeat dad in the middle of the night, Bailey thinks nothing of the potential dangers, only that she needs to gather evidence. Then she is blindsided—attacked and nearly killed.

Now the firm grip Bailey once had on her life is shaken. Her nightmares merge into her waking hours and she’s unable to venture beyond her front door without panicking. A veritable prisoner in her own home, Bailey is uncertain whom she can trust. But old habits die hard, and soon Bailey finds a new use for her idle binoculars: casually observing from her window neighboring buildings and other people’s lives. This seemingly harmless diversion becomes a guilty pleasure when Bailey fixates on the handsome guy across the street—until she realizes that he is also watching her. Suddenly she must confront the terrifying possibility that he may be the man who shattered her life.

Though crippled by fear, Bailey knows she can’t ignore her suspicions and risk leaving a predator at large. With the police making no headway in solving her case, she’s determined to overcome her terror and reclaim the power she lost by unmasking her attacker and taking him down herself. But it’s a harrowing battle that threatens to wreck Bailey’s credibility, compromise an investigation, and maybe even claim her sanity.

Computers lessons for beginners: We will be offering a beginner computer class starting Friday September 28th, 2018 at 11:00 am. Jamie Kirk is volunteering her time to the Wawa Public Library and will provide an opportunity for anyone interested in learning basic computer skills and Internet safety. Please call the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 to register or for more information.

Ontario Public Library Week will be held from October 14th– the 20th! We will have our Book Sale starting on Oct. 15ththrough to the 20thduring our regular library hours. If you have some small overdue fines, this is your chance to have them forgiven with “Food For Fines”. Bring in non-perishable food items for the food bank and we will forgive your fines during Library Week only. We will also have a Colouring Contest for the kids. There will be 2 prize packages; one for kids aged 7 and younger and the second for kids aged 8 and older. Colouring picture will be available at the library beginning October 1st, 2018. Draw will be made on Friday, October 19th2018. The winner for the Alzheimer Society book prize will be drawn on October 19th, 2018.