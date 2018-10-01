This is Meals on Wheels Week!

October 1 to 7 is Meals on Wheels week in Ontario. The Canadian Red Cross Meals on Wheels program has been serving smiles one meal at a time for eighteen years in North Algoma. This program relies heavily on the dedication of volunteers of which we currently have 14. We simply can’t provide our critical services to vulnerable adults without their help. We depend on volunteers to deliver meals (and smiles!) to people in our community who are trying to live at home independently for as long as they can. We like to think that we are not only nourishing bodies, but souls too.

If you are a senior, an adult recovering from an illness, or a physically or mentally challenged individual, then you qualify for the Canadian Red Cross Meals on Wheels program. Do you find it a challenge to drive or walk to the grocery store for regular shopping trips? Is the constant cleaning up after cooking just one meal getting to you? Chances are if you are living alone, preparing well-balanced meals for yourself is easier to put off than if you are preparing a meal for others. Seniors often eat what is handy, which is fine if it meets your daily nutritional requirements. Washing, cutting and chopping fresh produce, getting the right protein portions and ensuring the pots and pans are cleaned afterward can be a real task if you are a senior.

In Wawa, hot meals are prepared at the Lady Dunn Health Center and provide carefully planned menus that help sustain a well balanced diet. Meals include; soup, bun, salad and an entree that has the 3 basic requirements; protein, starch and vegetables. Of course no meal would be complete without all the condiments and a dessert. This meal is substantial, with many people enjoying the soup and salad for lunch and the entree for dinner. Meals are delivered by volunteers at 11:30 five days a week. These meals can be ordered anytime, by calling the Coordinator, Darlene Trovarello at 705-856-1964.

Perhaps you know a neighbour or family member who could benefit from this service. The Red Cross has many ways this service can be provided. If someone is recovering from an illness or needs a meal just once or twice a week, this can be accommodated. There is a cost for this service, although it is partially subsidized by our LHIN. Meals can be billed to a family member who wishes to provide this service for their parent who may not even live in the same town or province. Gift certificates are available also, and make great birthday or Christmas gifts for those parents who have everything!

With our current number of volunteers, one is only required to do deliveries two or three times a month and most deliveries only take about 30 minutes. It works well for volunteers who are also employed. The Red Cross has many working volunteers, some of which are shift workers and others work for companies or organizations that encourage community involvement. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer and helping seniors in your community, contact the Canadian Red Cross and join our wonderful team!

Source – Wawa Red Cross