Between the Covers – September 26th

NEW BOOKS ON THE 7 DAY SHELF this week are “There There” by Tommy Orange, “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, “My Ex-Life” by Stephen McCauley and “Who is Vera Kelly” by Rosalie Knecht.

Staff Picks for the Month of September are “A Discovery of Witches” by Deborah Harkness, “Just One Look” by Harlen Coben, “No Great Mischief” by Alistair MacLeod, “I See You” by Clare MacKintosh and this week’s feature “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (from book jacket).

Memphis, 1939. Twelve-year-old Rill Foss and her four younger siblings live a magical life aboard their family’s Mississippi River shantyboat. But when their father must rush their mother to the hospital one stormy night, Rill is left in charge—until strangers arrive in force. Wrenched from all that is familiar and thrown into a Tennessee Children’s Home Society orphanage, the Foss children are assured that they will soon be returned to their parents—but they quickly realize the dark truth. At the mercy of the facility’s cruel director, Rill fights to keep her sisters and brother together in a world of danger and uncertainty.

Aiken, South Carolina, present day. Born into wealth and privilege, Avery Stafford seems to have it all: a successful career as a federal prosecutor, a handsome fiancé, and a lavish wedding on the horizon. But when Avery returns home to help her father weather a health crisis, a chance encounter leaves her with uncomfortable questions and compels her to take a journey through her family’s long-hidden history, on a path that will ultimately lead either to devastation or to redemption.

Based on one of America’s most notorious real-life scandals—in which Georgia Tann, director of a Memphis-based adoption organization, kidnapped and sold poor children to wealthy families all over the country—Lisa Wingate’s riveting, wrenching, and ultimately uplifting tale reminds us how, even though the paths we take can lead to many places, the heart never forgets where we belong.

Computers lessons for beginners: We will be offering a beginner computer class starting Friday, September 28, 2018 at 11:00 am. Jamie Kirk is volunteering her time to the Wawa Public Library and will provide lessons for anyone interested in learning basic computer skills and internet safety. Please call the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 to register.

Prize – Make a donation of $5.00 at the Wawa Public Library to the Alzheimer Society and you will receive a ballot for your chance to win this great “Book Prize Package”. The draw will be held on October 19th, 2018.

Library Week is from October 14th – the 20th! We will have our Book Sale starting on Oct. 15th through to the 20th during our regular library hours. If you have some small overdue fines, this is your chance to have them forgiven with “Food For Fines”. Bring in non-perishable donations for the food bank and we will forgive your fines during Library Week only. We will also have a Colouring Contest for the kids. There will be 2 prize packages; one for kids aged 7 and younger and the second for kids aged 8 and older. Colouring picture will be available at the library beginning October 1st, 2018. Draw will be made on Friday, October 19th, 2108.

Public Access Computers, I-Pads & WiFi – Free WiFi is available at the library. We have 4 public computers as well as 3 I-Pads available for public use. Please inquire at the circulation desk.

Come on in and check out our great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection and our growing Graphic Novel collection!