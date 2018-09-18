Tuesday Morning News – September 20

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of drizzle this morning. High 11. UV index 4 or moderate.

Marine Weather – Strong wind warning in effect.Wind northeast 20 knots diminishing to northeast 15 early this morning then backing to north 15 near noon. Wind veering to northeast 15 this evening then diminishing to east 10 Wednesday morning. Wind becoming light near noon Wednesday then becoming north 10 Wednesday evening. Waves one and one half metres subsiding to one early this morning and to one half metre or less Wednesday morning.

News Tidbits – There were some heat records set yesterday. The Soo had a high of 29.4C, the previous record being set in 1946 of 28.3C. Chapleau nearly reached the record that had been set last year of 27.7C, yesterday’s high was 27C. Wawa had a high of 22, but wasn’t close to the high in 1946 of 28.9C.

The staff at the MMCC has been working hard to break, scrape, and grind the ice surface flat. They are working hard to get the ice surface repaired and opened.

Wawa’s Terry Fox Run on Sunday had 103 participants/volunteers and raised $5883.40 (last year raised$5440).

Did you know that the Art Gallery of Algoma is hosting Algoma Discovered, an exhibition featuring the works of the Group of Seven, this fall. Three classes offering tips on how to paint in the Group of Seven style run Oct. 6, 13 and 20 at the gallery at 1 p.m. Registration is open to participants 16 and up. Cost is $30. Call 705-949-9067, ext. 107.