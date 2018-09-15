Saturday Morning News – September 15

Weather – Showers with thunderstorms ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local amount 30 to 40 mm. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

Marine Weather – Wind variable 10 knots becoming east 10 this morning then backing to northeast 10 early this evening. Wind veering to southeast 10 overnight then increasing to southeast 15 Sunday evening.

A few showers today with a risk of thunderstorms. A few showers Sunday morning and afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this afternoon. Fog patches forming near midnight and dissipating Sunday morning.

News Tidbits – This is a busy weekend for the town. The fall festival is at the MMCC with lots of vendors, farmer’s market, bbq, Municipal Garage Sale, …

The annual Hazardous Waste drop-off is at the Municipal Garage from 11 – 4 p.m.

Terry Fox Run is Sunday at 11 a.m. at the MMCC!