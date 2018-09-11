Tuesday Morning News – September 11

Sep 11, 2018 @ 07:54

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. Fog patches dissipating late this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Marine Weather – Strong wind warning in effect.Wind south 15 knots increasing to south 20 this evening then diminishing to south 15 Wednesday morning. Wind diminishing to southeast 10 Wednesday evening. Waves one half to one metre.

News Tidbits – Today is the 17th anniversary of 9/11

“If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and there is no time for hate.” —Sandy Dahl, wife of Flight 93 pilot Jason Dahl, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, in 2002