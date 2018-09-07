Statement from the Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks Regarding Carbon Tax

Sep 7, 2018 @ 18:07

Today Minister Phillips issued the following statement in response to the notice of reference regarding the constitutionality of the Federal Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act:

“The recent election was a decisive referendum on carbon taxation. We heard the people loud and clear: Ontario cannot afford a carbon tax.

That is why our government took immediate action to introduce the Cap and Trade Cancellation Act which, if passed, will lower the price of gasoline, and save the average family $260 a year.

Our Government also promised to use every tool at our disposal to challenge the federal government’s authority to impose a carbon tax on the people of Ontario.

Today marks a milestone in those efforts as Ontarians now have a clear timeline of how the case will proceed before the courts.

Our government made a promise to the people of Ontario to provide relief, make life more affordable and improve conditions for job-creators in our province. That’s a promise we will keep every step of the way.”