Repairs to Damaged Highway – September 6

It is incedible the power that water has. In a very short time, the water washed away banks, eroded under the highway, uprooted culverts, and sent probably a ton of sediment into Lake Superior. Even yesterday afternoon one could see in Lake Superior the sediment that has yet to settle.

Reconstruction of driveways, embankments, shoulders continued from Harmony Beach to Whiskey Bay Road to repair the most serious damage. Some damage occured along the Lake Superior Shore at the pull off to the little beach just south of the Chippewa Falls. High water could still be observed as far north as the Agawa Bay Hill where water could still be seen streaming off the rockcuts.

Construction did delay travel but not significantly yesterday. Due to the extent of the water damage, repairs may take another day or two – drive with care.