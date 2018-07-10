There is a Regular Council Meeting tonight, July 10, 2018, in Council Chambers 6:00 p.m. The Agenda is as follows:
- CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
- PRESENTATIONS
- REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- Approval of the Agenda (resolution)
- ANNOUNCEMENTS, GIVING OF NOTICE AND SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS
- Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at 6:00 p.m., Council Chambers
- Corporate Planning Committee Meeting – Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at 6:00 p.m., Council Chambers
- Police Services Board Meeting – Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at 1:00 p.m., Council Chambers
- Heritage Committee Meeting – Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at 4:00 p.m., 3 Maple Street
- DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
- CONSENT AGENDA
- Approval of the Consent Agenda (resolution)
- Approval of Minutes – Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, June 5, 2018 (resolution)
- Approve Waiver of Fees – Bumps, Babies and Beyond Expo – Saturday, September 8, 2018 (resolution)
- Approve Donation – Woodland Lodge 17th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, Friday, July 6, 2018 (resolution)
- Approve Donation – 12th Annual William G. Rose Memorial Golf Tournament, Friday, July 20, 2018 (resolution)
- Approve Adjustment of Water/Sewer Invoice – Outdoorsman Motel (resolution)
- Approve Cemetery Request – Mr. and Mrs. Kenny (resolution)
- Receive Committee / Board Minutes (resolution)
- Cemetery Committee Meeting – April 16, 2018
- Heritage Committee Meeting – April 18, 2018
- Algoma District Services Administration Board Meeting – May 24, 2018
- DELEGATIONS
- CONSIDERATION OF BY-LAWS
- By-Law No. 3132-18 – to repeal By-Law No. 2825-15 and to constitute and appoint a Committee of Adjustment for The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa.
- PUBLIC MEETINGS – PLANNING ACT
- Committee of Adjustment Hearing (resolution) Minor Variance Application – Dr. Carl Bowyer – Application No. 1-1/18
- INFORMATIONAL REPORTS
- Receive Staff Information Reports (resolution)
- AP 2018-06: Report for the Month of May, 2018
- CS 2018-11: Report for the Month of May, 2018
- JM 2018-06: Report for the Month of May, 2018
- Receive Staff Informational Report CAO 2018-08: June 2018 (resolution)
- Receive Staff Information Reports (resolution)
- CLOSED MEETING REPORTS
- NEW BUSINESS
- Approve Accounts – June 2018 (resolution)
- Approve Request for Waiver of Fees and Barricades – 5th Annual Wawa Music Festival (resolution)
- Accept Recommendation and Approve the Award of Tender – Water Waterfront Project Phase 1 (resolution)
- Accept Recommendation and Approve the Award of Tender – Toronto Avenue Water & Sewer Reconstruction Project (resolution)
- Ms. Nancy Donald – Request for Assistance in Watering of Broadway Avenue Planters
- NOTICE OF MOTION
- CONSIDERATION OF BY-LAWS
- First, Second and Third Reading
- By-Law No. 3129-18 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meeting held on the 10th day of July, 2018.
- By-Law No. 3130-18 – to enter into a Tenancy Agreement with Ms. Vicki Imbeault respecting the lease of a Residential Apartment situated at 96 Broadway Avenue, Upper Floor, Wawa, Ontario.
- By-Law No. 3131-18 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an Agreement with Emma Desgagne for the lease of office space at 96 Broadway Avenue, Lower Floor, for a dental hygienist clinic.
- By-Law No. 3133-18 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an Agreement with Carol-Anne Robinson for the lease of the centre portion of 96 Broadway Avenue, Lower Floor, for a physiotherapy clinic for the years 2018 and 2019.
- By-Law No. 3134-18 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an Agreement with the Wawa Food Bank for the lease of a portion of the west end of 96 Broadway Avenue, Lower Floor for a food bank.
- By-Law No. 3135-18 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an Agreement with the Economic Development Corporation of Wawa for the lease of the east end of 96 Broadway Avenue, Lower Floor for Economic Development Offices.
- By-Law No. 3136-18 – to authorize the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an agreement with the Association of Municipalities of Ontario for funding under the Ontario’s Main Street Revitalization Initiative.
- By-Law No. 3137-18 – to enter into an agreement with Lloyd’s of Wawa Ltd. for the provision of providing a public passenger transportation service for The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa for the year 2019.
(15) IN-CAMERA SESSION (CLOSED MEETING)
- Moving onto “In-Camera Session”
- Legal Issue (1 Item): Insurance Claim – advice that is subject to solicitor-client privilege, including communications necessary for that purpose (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (f))
- Personal Issue (4 Items) – personal matters about an identifiable individual, including municipal or local board employees (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (b))
- Tax Matter
- Shared Water Connections
- Sewage Receiving Station
- Reduction of Water & Sewer Charges
- Legal Issue (1 Item): Michipicoten Non-Profit Housing Corporation – litigation or potential litigation, including matters before administrative tribunals, affecting the municipality or local board (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (c))
(12) NEW BUSINESS (continued)
12.6 Approve the Appointment of Members – Michipicoten Non-Profit Housing Corporation Board of Directors (resolution)
(16) CLOSE OF MEETING
16.1 Close of Meeting