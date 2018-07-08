Evacuations begin near Temagami due to Fire – UPDATE 22:35

Jul 8, 2018 @ 22:35

Municipality of Temagami Statement

Updated Fire Situation in Temagami at 9 pm July 8, 2018; from Acting Mayor Dan O’Mara.



Emergency Management Committee met at 8:30 pm.

Mandatory Evacuation Order from Temagami Shores at the south end of the town to Jesse Lake remains in effect along with evacuation standby for areas around or near fire zone near the Town of Temagami.



Reports from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are that fire crews are making progress and will continue working the fire until dark and will resume attack efforts at dawn. There are additional crews and resources on route.



Other local fire departments have sent resources to the town and will be coordinating efforts with the Temagami Fire Department and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. We have also been contacted by a number of our neighbouring communities who have offered their support.



The Emergency Management Committee will hold a meeting at 9 a.m. Monday morning to update the situation.



If you have concerns please call Dan O’Mara 705-237-8460 or Brian Koski at 705-569-4522.

Jul 8, 2018 @ 20:30

On July 8, 2018 at approximately 5:45 p.m. members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assisted the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) by advising residents living between Finlayson Point Provincial Park Road and Jessie Lake to evacuate their homes due to a dangerously close active forest fire near Temagami, Ontario. The MNRF has implemented this mandatory evacuation and there are approximately 20 homes in this area.

Members of the public have been asked to leave their residence immediately and travel northbound on Highway 11, away from the active fires.

Residents living in the area between Jessie Lake and the Lake Temagami Access Road have been placed on, “alert” suggesting that they may be asked to evacuate should fire conditions in their area worsen.

Those residents residing in the Town of Temagami are currently on a voluntary notice to evacuate and are also being asked to travel northbound on Highway 11 if they choose to leave at this time.

Assisting with the operations is the Temagami Fire Department. There are currently no road closures which will allow residents time to travel, however; it is anticipated that fire conditions may worsen and as such Highway 11 may be closed at a later time.

*If planning travel, avoid Highway 11 between North Bay and Temiskaming Shores.

Jul 8, 2018 @ 19:59

Evacuated: Marten River and Finlayson Point Provincial Parks have been evacuated.

Mandatory Evacuation: ALL residents from Temagami Shores to Jesse Lake are under a mandatory evacuation and are to go north.

Standby: Residents from Jesse Lake to the Lake Temagami Access Road are on standby notice.

Alert for Evacuation: Temagami North

Residents on islands in Lake Temagami are being advised to stay where they are at this time.

Marten River is evacuating some roads and is on standby evacuation notice. They are to go south.

The arena in Temagami North is open for people to go there.

The Emergency Management Team has met and will be meeting again this evening and will give updates on the situation as needed.

Those who want to leave on their own are asked to proceed north along Highway 11.

Wawa-news will continue to update as information becomes available.