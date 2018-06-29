Breaking News

Special Council Meeting Today at Noon – UPDATE 10:12 AM

Due to unforeseen circumstances the Special Council meeting that was scheduled for today, June 29th, at 12:00 noon has been CANCELLED. The Municipality apologizes for any inconvenience.

Jun 29, 2018 @ 08:18

The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa is hold ing a Special Council Meeting Agenda today, Friday, June 29, 2018 in Council Chambers 12:00 p.m.

AGENDA

  1. CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
  2. PRESENTATIONS
  3. REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
    1. Approval of the Agenda
  1. ANNOUNCEMENTS, GIVING OF NOTICE AND SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS
  2. DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
  3. CONSENT AGENDA
  4. DELEGATIONS
  5. PUBLIC MEETINGS – PLANNING ACT
    1. Appoint Acting Chair for the June 29, 2018 Committee of Adjustment Meeting – Ms. Sandra Weitzel (resolution)
    2. Appoint Acting Secretary-Treasurer for the June 29, 2018, Committee of Adjustment Meeting – Ms. Cathy Cyr (resolution)
    3. Committee of Adjustment Hearing (resolution)
      1. Minor Variance Application – Dr. Carl Bowyer – Application No. A-1/18
  1. INFORMATIONAL REPORTS
  2. CLOSED MEETING REPORTS
  3. NEW BUSINESS
    1. Accept Staff Recommendation and Approve the Award of Tender – Wawa Waterfront Project Phase 1 (resolution)
    2. Accept Staff Recommendation and Approve the Award of Tender – Toronto Avenue Water & Sewer Reconstruction Project (resolution)
    3. Approve Request for Waiver of Fees and Barricades – 5th Annual Wawa Music Festival (resolution)
  1. NOTICE OF MOTION
  2. CONSIDERATION OF BY-LAWS
  3. IN-CAMERA SESSION (CLOSED MEETING)
  4. CLOSE OF MEETING
    1. Close of Meeting

