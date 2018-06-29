Special Council Meeting Today at Noon – UPDATE 10:12 AM

Due to unforeseen circumstances the Special Council meeting that was scheduled for today, June 29th, at 12:00 noon has been CANCELLED. The Municipality apologizes for any inconvenience.
Jun 29, 2018 @ 08:18
The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa is hold ing a Special Council Meeting Agenda today, Friday, June 29, 2018 in Council Chambers 12:00 p.m.
AGENDA
- CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
- PRESENTATIONS
- REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- Approval of the Agenda
- ANNOUNCEMENTS, GIVING OF NOTICE AND SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS
- DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
- CONSENT AGENDA
- DELEGATIONS
- PUBLIC MEETINGS – PLANNING ACT
- Appoint Acting Chair for the June 29, 2018 Committee of Adjustment Meeting – Ms. Sandra Weitzel (resolution)
- Appoint Acting Secretary-Treasurer for the June 29, 2018, Committee of Adjustment Meeting – Ms. Cathy Cyr (resolution)
- Committee of Adjustment Hearing (resolution)
- Minor Variance Application – Dr. Carl Bowyer – Application No. A-1/18
- INFORMATIONAL REPORTS
- CLOSED MEETING REPORTS
- NEW BUSINESS
- Accept Staff Recommendation and Approve the Award of Tender – Wawa Waterfront Project Phase 1 (resolution)
- Accept Staff Recommendation and Approve the Award of Tender – Toronto Avenue Water & Sewer Reconstruction Project (resolution)
- Approve Request for Waiver of Fees and Barricades – 5th Annual Wawa Music Festival (resolution)
- NOTICE OF MOTION
- CONSIDERATION OF BY-LAWS
- IN-CAMERA SESSION (CLOSED MEETING)
- CLOSE OF MEETING
- Close of Meeting