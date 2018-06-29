Premier Doug Ford announces Parliamentary Assistants

Premier Doug Ford today announced Parliamentary Assistants each of whom will hold special responsibilities as part of Ontario’s Government for the People.

“We are fortunate to have an all-star government caucus team who have the talent and experience necessary to deliver real results for the people,” said Ford. “Our Parliamentary Assistants will each hold key accountabilities to ensure we deliver on the commitments we made to people, families and businesses across Ontario.”

The Parliamentary Assistant accountabilities are as follows:

Robert Bailey – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Government and Consumer Services

Toby Barrett – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry

Paul Calandra – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines (Energy)

Stan Cho – Parliamentary Assistant to the President of the Treasury Board

Doug Downey – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Finance

Amy Fee – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community, and Social Services (Children and Autism)

Christine Hogarth – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing (Housing)

Belinda Karahalios – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community, and Social Services (Community and Social Services)

Vincent Ke – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport

Andrea Khanjin – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

Stephen Lecce – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure

Robin Martin – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health and Long-Term Care (Health)

Gila Martow – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labour

Jim McDonell – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing (Municipal Affairs)

Norm Miller – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

Sam Oosterhoff – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education

Lindsey Park – Parliamentary Assistant to the Attorney General

Michael Parsa – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade (Small Business)

Randy Pettapiece – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs

David Piccini – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities

Ross Romano – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines (Northern Development and Mines) and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Indigenous Affairs

Prabmeet Sarkaria – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services

Amanda Simard – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs

Donna Skelly – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade (Trade)

Kinga Surma – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transportation

Effie Triantafilopoulos – Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health and Long-Term Care (Long-Term Care)

Parliamentary Assistants support ministers with legislative and committee matters, including special projects and assignments that require dedicated leadership. They also play a key role in building relationships and communicating government initiatives across the province.

“We have the right team and the right plan in place to deliver on our commitments to put more money in your pocket, clean up the hydro mess, protect and create good jobs, restore accountability, and cut hospital wait times across Ontario,” said Ford. “Today our message to everyone in Ontario is clear: Help is here.”