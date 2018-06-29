BRYAN, Margaret Webster

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Thursday, June 28, 2018, at the age of 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Percy Bryan. Dear mother of David (Kelly) and Pamela Lobban (Rob). Loving grandmother of Felicia, Breanna (Matt Taylor), Cody, Thomas (Vanessa), Samantha (Mike Boyce) and Stephanie (Michael McNutt). Great-grandmother of Sierra, Ryker, Baelyn, Hadley and Tanner. Dear brother of the late Morris Irving (Julie).

The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Christopher Stamler, Dr. Julie Weinstein, all of the nurses and all of the Long Term Care staff for their kindness and care over the past four years. Also, to Kim, Patty and Robert for making Margaret’s final hours so comfortable and peaceful.

At Margaret’s request, there will be no funeral services, cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Margaret will be laid to rest with her husband, Percy alongside her mother in White Chapel Cemetery in Ancaster, Ontario.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Long Term Care would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.