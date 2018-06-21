Thursday Morning News – June 21

Weather – Mainly sunny. High 20. UV index 9 or very high.

Marine – Wind northeast 15 knots diminishing to east 10 early this morning then becoming light near noon. Wind becoming variable 10 near noon Friday.Waves one half to one metre subsiding to less than one half metre this morning.

News Tidbits – Today is June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day. This is a day for all Canadians to recognize and celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures and outstanding contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.

Today is also the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere and the first day of summer.

Celebrate the Annual LDHC Senior’s Garden Party today at 1:30 p.m. in the LDHC Garden.