Jun 20, 2018 @ 10:07

On Wednesday, June 13th, 2018 the Lady Dunn Health Centre’s Oncology Nurse, Louise Needham was on hand to receive a donation of 1600 handmade PICC Covers from École Publique l’Escalade. The Lady Dunn Health Centre extends a huge thank you to the teachers and students of École Publique l’Escalade for their generous donation.