Men’s Night Golf Standings – June 14

(95 Players)

1st FLIGHT: Bill Carruthers, Scott Carruthers, Nick Alexopoulos-5 under par 31

2nd FLIGHT: Darren Miller, John Tait, Jules Anglehart- 2 under par 34

3rdFLIGHT: Peter Russ, Tim Lesarge, Wayne Rahn-even par 36

4th FLIGHT: Joe McCoy, Glen Williams, Gary Mercier-even par 36

5th FLIGHT: Noah Asselin, Brad Case, Cameron Moore-2 over par 38

6th FLIGHT: Jarret Ralph, Cain Miller, Gino Trovarello- 4 over par 40

7th FLIGHT: Ray Brisson, Ralph Zagar, Jeff Austin- 7 over par 43

 

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole#1: Ray McGregor

Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole#2: Dylan Buckell

Wawa Motor Inn-$25. Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Joey Dechamplain

Brokerlink Insurance $20.00 Closest to Hole #4: Brandon Case

Canadian Tire $25.Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Mitch Cousineau

Viking Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole #6: Craig Spooner

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Steve Jozin

Men’s Night-$10-Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Bill Carruthers

Men’s Night $10. Cash Prize Men’s Night Longest Drive Hole#9: Mike Marotta

Subway Sandwiches $20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole#9: Ron Hale

Winner: Driving Range Voucher: Tim Lesarge

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Eric Mitrikas

Winner of Cash Draw for $43.00-Luc Belanger

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7-($2,579.00)-NO WINNER- Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. 50% to the Winner & 50% to the Club

 

25 Foot Putt ($197.00)-4 PUTTERS:

Wayne Rahn, Max Houde, Luke Morden, Nick Alexopoulos – (No Winner)

Trivia Question: Who is the oldest player to win the U.S. Open? Answer: (Hale Irwin-45 years of age in 1990) Winner: Ken Portis

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: When you call in on Monday morning’s at 8:00 a.m. for your tee time please call 705-856-7409. Wesdome hosting there annual Tournament June 15 and Legion, June 16.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH – NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2018 season! Without their support Men’s Night Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

