Tuesday Morning News – June 5

Jun 5, 2018 @ 07:47

Weather – Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. High 19. UV index 7 or high.

Marine – Wind northwest 15 knots diminishing to variable 10 this evening then becoming southeast 10 Wednesday morning. Wind increasing to south 15 Wednesday evening. Waves one metre subsiding to less than one half metre this evening then building to one half metre Wednesday afternoon. A few showers beginning Wednesday afternoon. Fog patches forming Wednesday evening.

News Tidbit – Council will be meeting tonight in Council Chambers.

Pic River First Nation, is one of five finalists competing for $5 million in federal infrastructure cash as part of the Smart Cities Competition. Pic River described an innovative education proposal merging traditional knowledge with advanced technology. They will receive $250,000 to prepare its final submission for the $5 million prize.