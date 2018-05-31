SYMANYK, Marie

Peacefully passed away at the FJ Davey Home with her daughter at her side on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Nick. Loving mother of Darlene Pelletier (late Guy) and the late Patsy Symanyk. Cherished Nannie of Todd (Lorena), Porky (Dalice), late Nicki and Samantha. Great Nannie of seven. Great great Nannie of one. Predeceased by her parents, and her father and mother-in-law, sisters June and Ruby and brother Art. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Cremation will take place. A private family service will be held. Memorial donations to the FJ Davey Home Foundation or the Canadian Red Cross Local Branch S.S.M. A special thank you to the nurses and staff of the FJ Davey Home as well as the Canadian Red Cross.

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.