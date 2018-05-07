PELLETIER, Guy J.

With sadness, we announce the passing of Guy Joseph Pelletier on Thursday, May 3, 2018, of Wawa, Ontario at the age of 71 years. Born in LaTuque, Quebec, he landed in Wawa at the age of 13, unable to speak English. Son of the late Carmen and Oscar Pelletier. Guy is survived by his brother Gilles Pelletier (Donna). Married to the love of his life Darlene for 51 years. Loving father to Todd (Lorena) and Porky (Dalice). Proud papa to Ryan, Mia and Max. Dear son-in-law of Marie Symanyk (late Nick). Guy was a bushman, he worked hard, played hard and lived on his own terms.

He loved fishing, hunting and being in nature spending most of his days at his camp or bringing his family to places where no man has ever stepped foot. He was a quiet humble man, we will miss his quick sense of humour (king of the one-liner’s), he loved to laugh and talk about his favourite team the Montreal Canadiens. One of his highlights was meeting his hockey idol Guy LaFleur and having beers with him.

Special thanks to the staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre, the home care staff and to Dr. C. Stamler for his compassion and support.

A private family service was held. Cremation took place at the River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to the P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home, Wawa

“Happy fishing, we will miss you.”