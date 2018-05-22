Council Meeting Tonight – May 22 (UPDATED Time Change)

May 22, 2018 @ 12:02

Please note that this meeting will be held at 4 p.m.

May 22, 2018 @ 08:02

Council is holding a Special Council meeting tonight in Council Chambers at 6 p.m.

Agenda

(1) CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT

(2) PRESENTATIONS

(3) REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA

3.1 Approval of the Agenda

(4) ANNOUNCEMENTS, GIVING OF NOTICE AND SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS

(5) DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF

(6) CONSENT AGENDA

(7) DELEGATIONS

(8) PUBLIC MEETINGS – PLANNING ACT

(9) INFORMATIONAL REPORTS

(10) CLOSED MEETING REPORTS

(11) NEW BUSINESS

11.1 Approve 2018 Operating Budget (resolution)

11.2 Approve Proclamation – Seniors’ Month, June 2018 (resolution)

11.3 Approve Waiver of Transit Fees – Seniors’ Month, June 2018 (resolution)

11.4 Approve Write Off of Taxes and Vesting of Property – Roll #5776-000-001-072-0000 (resolution)

11.5 Approve Write Off of Taxes and Vesting of Property – Roll #5776-000-001-200-0000 (resolution)

11.6 Approve Write Off of Taxes and Vesting of Property – Roll #5776-000-002-058-0000 (resolution)

(12) NOTICE OF MOTION

(13) CONSIDERATION OF BY-LAWS

13.1 First, Second and Third Reading

13.2 By-Law No 3115-18 – to adopt the estimates of all sums required and to fix the rate of taxation for The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa and to further provide for penalty and interest in default of payment thereof for the year 2018.

13.3 By-Law No 3116-18 – for the establishing of Tax Capping Options for properties in the Commercial, Industrial and Multi-Residential Tax Classes and for the establishing of Three Bands of Assessment of Property for the purpose of facilitating Graduated Tax Rates for the properties included in the Commercial Tax Classes for The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa.

13.4 By-Law No 3117-18 – to establish a percentage by which tax decreases are limited for a taxation year for the Commercial, Industrial and Multi-Residential Property Classes.

13.5 By-Law No 3118-18 – for the establishing of Tax Ratios for the The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa.

13.6 By-Law No 3119-18 – to adopt the schedule of fees for The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa for the year 2018.

13.7 By-Law No 3120-18 – to authorize the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an agreement with Luskville Dragway Company Limited for facilitation and provision of services for the drag racing event to be held at the Wawa Municipal Airport.

13.8 By-Law No 3121-18 – to authorize the Municipality of Wawa to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Wawa Volunteer Firefighters Association for assisting and hosting the Northern National Drag Race event to be held at the Wawa Municipal Airport.

(14) IN-CAMERA SESSION (CLOSED MEETING)

(15) CLOSE OF MEETING