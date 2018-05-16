Thunder Bay OPP Arrested and charge suspect involved in the Amber Alert

May 16, 2018 @ 11:51

Members with the Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged the suspect involved in the Amber Alert issued on May 14, 2018 in Thunder Bay area.

Lynda McCALLUM, 47-years-old, of Thunder Bay is charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Abduction in Contravention of a Court Order contrary to section 282(1)(a);

Break and Enter contrary to section 348(1)(b); and with

Assault contrary to section 266.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay Criminal Court on June 1, 2018. No further information will be released as a result of a publication ban.