CANCELLED – Amber Alert (Thunder Bay) – Gabriel McCallum

May 14, 2018 @ 11:47

Ontario AMBER Alert has been cancelled. The child has been found safe.

May 14, 2018 @ 11:48

The Ontario Provincial Police have issued an Amber alert for Gabriel McCallum.

Gabriel is described and 8 years old, white male, 3 feet – 6 inches, 60 pounds, black hair, wearing faded grey jeans, long sleeve Canada shirt, and camouflage rubber boots.

The suspect is Lynda McCallum, who is described as 47 years old, white female, 5 foot 2 inches, 130 pounds, blonde/brown hair, wearing black pants and a blue plaid shirt. Vehicle is described as silver with loud exhaust.

Last seen driving on Copenhagen Road, Gorham Township (Thunder Bay).

If child is observed, call 9-1-1.