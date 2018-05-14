Thunder Bay OPP are still looking for Lynda McCallum

May 14, 2018 @ 16:44

On May 14, 2018 shortly before 9:00 a.m., members of the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a child abduction incident in the area of Copenhagen Road in Gorham Township east of Thunder Bay. Upon police arrival, officers learned that the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle with the 8-year-old child. Officers requested an Amber Alert through the OPP Provincial Operations Center (POC).

At approximately 12:30 p.m. as a result of the Amber Alert, officers received information on the location of the child and subsequently located him in good health. The Amber Alert was cancelled; however the suspect remains outstanding.

Lynda McCALLUM is described as a 47-year-old white female, 5’2″, 130 pounds, blonde/brown hair, wearing black pants and a blue plaid shirt. The vehicle she was driving is described as silver with a loud exhaust.

Anyone person with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect should immediately contact Thunder Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (807) 939-2133. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.