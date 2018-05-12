THOMPSON, Aileen Mary

May 12, 2018 @ 14:14

Passed peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Friday, May 11, 2018, at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife and best friend of Kenneth Thompson. Dear mother of Leslie Rowe (late Malcolm), Greg Thompson (Grace) and Kevin Thompson. Grandmother of Tracy, Geoff (Chelsey), Karley (Mike), David (Whitney) and Jose (Taylor). Great-grandmother of Rylend, Caitlin, Grayson, Jethro, Trae and Ben. Daughter of the late Catherine and Albert Mills. Sister of the late Robert Mills (Pauline), late Ralph Mills (late Janet), late Helen Tymchuk (late Akira), late John Mills, late Kenneth Mills (Shirley), late Ian Mills (Berlyne), Newell Mills (Marilyn), Betty Young, Barbara Whitehead (late Don) and Mabel Torrie (late Harold). Aileen will be lovingly remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews in both the Mills and Thompson families.

A funeral service will be held at First United Church on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with Mrs. Lorna Chiupka officiating. Interment at Woodland Cemetery.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre, Long Term Care would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.