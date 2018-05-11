Drug Warrant Executed in Dubreuilville – Male Arrested

May 11, 2018 @ 10:15

On Thursday May 10, 2018 at approximately 8:45 a.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment along with the assistance of members of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) attended a residence in the Community of Dubreuilville, Ontario and executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant.

s a result of the warrant being executed, police seized a quantity of suspected Methamphetamine pills, a quantity of Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia.

As a result Adrien Ovila POULIN (56) of Dubreuilville, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offences;

Adult possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,

Adult Possession of Property obtained by crime under $5,000 -in Canada contrary to section 354(1) (a) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was released from custody and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on July 09, 2018.