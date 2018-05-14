SE OPP Dubreuilville – Man charged with Mischief

May 14, 2018 @ 11:34

On Sunday May 13, 2018 at approximately 2:00 am members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment responded to a local Dubreuilville, Ontario address regarding a report of a dispute. At the scene investigation revealed that an altercation had taken place between a male and a female and that damage to property had been done.

As a result a 27 year old Dubreuilville, Ontario male was arrested and charged with the following offence:

Adult Mischief – Domestic contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was released from custody and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on June 11, 2018.