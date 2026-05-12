Tuesday Morning News – May 12

Weather:

Today

Sunny. Increasing cloudiness late this morning then periods of rain except periods of snow over higher terrain. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 6. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Periods of rain or snow. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low plus 2.