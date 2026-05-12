East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal Collision east of Desbarats (Hwy 17)

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Highway 17 near Gordon Lake Road, east of Desbarats.

On May 12, 2026, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the East Algoma OPP responded to a serious two-vehicle collision between a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and a passenger vehicle. The driver of the passenger vehicle, an individual from British Columbia, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in the CMV sustained minor injuries.

Members of the North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team are assisting with the investigation.

The highway will remain closed until the investigation is complete, and all vehicles and debris is removed from the roadway. A detour is available.