300 Young Chess Masters to compete in 10th Franco-Nord-Ouest Chess Tournament

Over 300 young chess masters will meet in Wawa on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, for the 10th Franco-Nord-Ouest Chess Tournament. The competition, hosted by École Saint-Joseph in Wawa, will bring together Francophone students from the following elementary and secondary schools:

École Ste-Marie (Azilda),

École Saint-Joseph (Blind River),

École Sacré-Cœur (Chapleau),

École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau),

École Alliance St-Joseph (Chelmsford),

École St-Joseph (Dubreuilville),

École catholique Georges Vanier (Elliot Lake),

École St-Augustin (Garson),

École St-Paul (Lively),

École publique Franco-Manitou (Manitouwadge),

École élémentaire Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault-Ste-Marie),

École publique Écho-des-Rapides (Sault-Ste-Marie),

École secondaire Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault-Ste-Marie),

École Sainte-Anne (Spanish),

École St-Denis (Sudbury),

École catholique Notre-Place (Val Thérèse),

École publique l’Escalade (Wawa),

École élémentaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) and

École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa).

The tournament will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre (3 Chris Simon Drive, Wawa). All participants will play five games. Competing players will be divided in four categories: grades 3 and 4, grades 5 and 6, grades 7 and 8, and grades 9 to 12. Prizes will be awarded to winning teams and top students in each category.

Students from École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) have acquired a reputation for their passion for chess. This discipline enables them to call upon strategic finesse, memory, and problem-solving skills. By hosting this friendly francophone tournament, the school hopes to inspire more students from Northwestern Ontario and beyond, to discover chess and to encourage their participation in events that bring them together to develop their skills in this field.