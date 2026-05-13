Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – May 13

Weather:

Today: Periods of rain ending this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this morning. High 13. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 1.

News Tidbits:

  • It’s spring and the road going into Scenic Magpie High Falls is closed until the snow completely melts and the road is graded.

 

Brenda Stockton
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