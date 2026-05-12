HSCDSB Celebrates Catholic Education Week Across the Board

The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board joyfully celebrated Catholic Education Week with a variety of faith-filled activities that brought students, staff, families, and communities together in prayer, reflection, service, and celebration.

Throughout the week, schools across the board embraced this year’s theme through meaningful experiences that strengthened faith and fostered connection. Students and staff participated in school masses, inspiring liturgies, spirit days, classroom activities, and opportunities to come together in community and prayer. From moments of joyful celebration to quiet reflection, Catholic Education Week highlighted the importance of faith in everyday learning and life.

One particularly special celebration took place in Elliot Lake, where four students received the Sacrament of Baptism. Congratulations to Alexey, Colin, Molly, and Sawyer on this important step in their faith journey. The HSCDSB community joins together in praying that God continues to guide and bless each of them always.

Schools also took part in initiatives focused on social justice and compassion, including participation in the Walk for Justice. These activities reflected the Catholic values of kindness, service, and caring for others, while encouraging students to put their faith into action.

Catholic Education Week serves as a reminder of the unique gift of Catholic education – where faith, learning, and community come together to nurture the hearts, minds, and spirits of students each day.

HSCDSB extends heartfelt thanks to all students, staff, families, clergy, and community partners who helped make this year’s Catholic Education Week a meaningful and memorable celebration across the board.