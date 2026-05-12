Algoma Workforce Investment Corporation Seeking New Board Members

The Algoma Workforce Investment Corporation (AWIC) is currently seeking expressions of interest from individuals interested in serving on its volunteer Board of Directors.

As a community-based, non-profit organization, AWIC supports workforce development initiatives that strengthen the economic and social well-being of communities across the Algoma District. Through research, partnerships, and community engagement, AWIC helps address workforce challenges and supports local employers, job seekers, youth, and emerging industries.

AWIC is currently seeking to welcome new Board members, particularly individuals with experience in business and industry, as well as youth representatives aged 16–29. “Strong community leadership and diverse perspectives are essential in helping guide workforce development priorities across our region,” said Silvia Alves, Executive Director. “We encourage

individuals and employers who are passionate about community impact and the future of work in Algoma to consider applying.”

Serving on the Board provides an opportunity to:

Contribute to regional workforce development strategies

Collaborate with community and industry leaders

Support initiatives that strengthen local labour market outcomes

Help shape the future workforce needs of the Algoma District

Individuals interested in applying are asked to submit:

A summary of qualifications

A current resume

Applications must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Applications can be emailed to [email protected]. Applicants are asked to include their sector of expertise in the subject line.

For more information about AWIC and its work, please visit www.awic.ca.