Woman Arrested for Uttering Threats

May 9, 2018 @ 23:41
On Tuesday May 8, 2018 at approximately 9:20 am members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment responded to a local Wawa address regarding a report of a dispute. At the scene investigation revealed that an altercation had taken place between a female and 2 males.
As a result a 36 year old Wabaseemoong First Nation, Ontario female was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- 2 counts Adult Uttering Threats- Cause Death or Bodily Harm contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- Adult Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking Given by Officer in Charge contrary to section 145(5.1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.
The accused was held into custody pending a bail hearing.