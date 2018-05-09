Woman Arrested for Uttering Threats

May 9, 2018 @ 23:41

On Tuesday May 8, 2018 at approximately 9:20 am members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment responded to a local Wawa address regarding a report of a dispute. At the scene investigation revealed that an altercation had taken place between a female and 2 males.

As a result a 36 year old Wabaseemoong First Nation, Ontario female was arrested and charged with the following offences:

2 counts Adult Uttering Threats- Cause Death or Bodily Harm contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking Given by Officer in Charge contrary to section 145(5.1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was held into custody pending a bail hearing.