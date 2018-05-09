Happenings at St. Joseph French Immersion Catholic School – May 9

May 9, 2018 @ 08:25

Students from JK to Grade 8 at St. Joseph School in Wawa enjoyed planetarium presentations from Science North. During the presentations, students entered into a large inflatable dome where they had the opportunity to experience an interactive show that mixed the elements of traditional storytelling and digital technology.

Students in Kindergarten and Grade 1/2 at St Joseph School in Wawa enjoyed learning about the importance of fire safety in the summer from the Ministry of Natural Resources Branch Wawa Firefighters and a special visit from Smokey the Bear!