Two Spencerville Men fined for Killing a Moose near Foleyet

May 8, 2018 @ 08:10

Two Spencerville men have been fined a total of $2,000 for hunting offences under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.

Steven Hopkins pleaded guilty and was fined $1,500 for unlawfully discharging a firearm on a travelled roadway.

Barrie Crawford pleaded guilty and was fined $500 for unlawfully possessing an illegally killed bull moose.

Court heard that on Oct. 16, 2017, Hopkins and Crawford were hunting on the Warren Carty Road near Foleyet when they observed a bull moose walking on the road.

Hopkins exited the vehicle and, while standing on the roadway in front of the vehicle, fired twice down the roadway at the moose in the direction of a blind corner. Crawford, who was driving the vehicle at the time, attached his game seal to the moose.

Justice of the Peace Nathalie Breton heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Chapleau, on April 11, 2018.

