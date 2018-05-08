Tuesday Morning News – May 8

May 8, 2018 @ 07:57

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this morning. High 18. UV index 6 or high.

News Tidbits – Yesterday and for the remainder of the week – Canada is testing a cell alerting system. Due to a space in the message, residents of Quebec did not receive the alert. For Wawa residents who were informally polled via the Wawa-news.com Facebook page, 117 responded, 90 didn’t receive an alert, 20 did, and 7 received it via an app.

Don’t Forget – Wawa Minor Hockey Awards Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, May 8, at 7pm at the Michipicoten High School Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30pm.

This is VE Day. On May 8, 1945, the Second World War ended in Europe with the unconditional surrender of all German land, sea and air forces. The surrender had been signed the previous day by German envoys in a schoolhouse at Rheims, France.