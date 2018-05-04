LDHCF Donor Recognition Celebration 2018

May 4, 2018 @ 08:33

On Sunday, April 29th, the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation held its annual Donor Recognition Celebration. Gratitude was expressed to donors and the names newly inscribed on the “In-Memory” Donor Board were respectfully acknowledged. To date, the Foundation has donated over $415,000 to the hospital for the purchase of medical equipment and other equipment needed to help provide excellent client care. The Foundation has been able to do this because of the “Generous Hearts” who make donations and who support the Foundation’s annual fundraisers. A huge thank you goes out to the Foundation’s donors and supporters.

A message from Kadean Ogilvie-Pinter was shared with all in attendance. Dr. Oberai, Chief of Staff, addressed the audience with a heartfelt message of thanks on behalf of the medical staff.

This coming year, the Foundation will be celebrating its 10th Anniversary. Much growth and development have taken place in those ten short years.

Thank you for your continued support. For more information contact Crystal Lutz at 705 856 2335 x 3219.

Generous hearts-the key to a healthy future.