LDHCF Donor Recognition Celebration 2018

May 4, 2018 @ 08:33

The Foundation Coordinator and the Board Directors attend the 2018 Donor Recognition Celebration.

On Sunday, April 29th, the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation held its annual Donor Recognition Celebration. Gratitude was expressed to donors and the names newly inscribed on the “In-Memory” Donor Board were respectfully acknowledged. To date, the Foundation has donated over $415,000 to the hospital for the purchase of medical equipment and other equipment needed to help provide excellent client care. The Foundation has been able to do this because of the “Generous Hearts” who make donations and who support the Foundation’s annual fundraisers.  A huge thank you goes out to the Foundation’s donors and supporters.

A message from Kadean Ogilvie-Pinter was shared with all in attendance. Dr. Oberai, Chief of Staff, addressed the audience with a heartfelt message of thanks on behalf of the medical staff.

This coming year, the Foundation will be celebrating its 10th Anniversary. Much growth and development have taken place in those ten short years.

Thank you for your continued support. For more information contact Crystal Lutz at 705 856 2335 x 3219.

Generous hearts-the key to a healthy future.

About LDHC Foundation

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs, it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment. Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.

