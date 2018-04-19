Apr 19, 2018 @ 12:25
The 71st Wawa Men’s Bonspiel had a great success. A big thank you to all of the participants in the bonspiel – there were 24 teams. The visiting teams had to face a stiff winter storm to get back home.
It takes many people and groups to make the Bonspiel successful – thanks to:
- The sponsors who allowed us to make the event so exciting
- The volunteers who helped with registration, handling the Random Prizes, BBQed the steaks in freezing wind, and those who helped with the coffee and special events
- The Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre and staff
- Pat Harron and her ladies for another great meal
- The local media who helped us through out the season to keep people updated of all standings and publicized events,
- and a special thanks to Jim Hoffmann for his hard work and enthusiasm
It takes a lot of people to make the Season Curling and the Bonspiel successful. See you in the fall.