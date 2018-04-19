Apr 19, 2018 @ 12:25

FIRST “A” EVENT Ken GRAHAM Soo SECOND “A” EVENT Dave TRUDEAU Soo THIRD “A” EVENT Chris GILBOTA / Dennis LETHBRIDGE Soo FIRST “B” EVENT Mark LESCHISHIN Wawa SECOND “B” EVENT Scott SEABROOK Soo THIRD “B” EVENT Brian CULHANE Kirkland L./Wawa/Soo FIRST “C” EVENT Tom TERRIS Wawa SECOND “C” EVENT Carl PUNKARI Soo Fellowship & Sportsmanship Award Team Paul YOUNG Wawa

The 71st Wawa Men’s Bonspiel had a great success. A big thank you to all of the participants in the bonspiel – there were 24 teams. The visiting teams had to face a stiff winter storm to get back home.

It takes many people and groups to make the Bonspiel successful – thanks to:

The sponsors who allowed us to make the event so exciting

The volunteers who helped with registration, handling the Random Prizes, BBQed the steaks in freezing wind, and those who helped with the coffee and special events

The Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre and staff

Pat Harron and her ladies for another great meal

The local media who helped us through out the season to keep people updated of all standings and publicized events,

and a special thanks to Jim Hoffmann for his hard work and enthusiasm

It takes a lot of people to make the Season Curling and the Bonspiel successful. See you in the fall.