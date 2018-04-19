Breaking News

The 71st Wawa Men’s Bonspiel

Apr 19, 2018 @ 12:25

 
FIRST “A” EVENT Ken GRAHAM Soo
SECOND “A” EVENT Dave TRUDEAU Soo
THIRD “A” EVENT Chris GILBOTA / Dennis LETHBRIDGE Soo
 
FIRST “B” EVENT Mark LESCHISHIN Wawa
SECOND “B” EVENT Scott SEABROOK Soo
THIRD “B” EVENT Brian CULHANE Kirkland L./Wawa/Soo
 
FIRST “C” EVENT Tom TERRIS Wawa
SECOND “C” EVENT Carl PUNKARI Soo
 
Fellowship & Sportsmanship Award Team Paul YOUNG Wawa

 

The 71st Wawa Men’s Bonspiel had a great success. A big thank you to all of the participants in the bonspiel – there were 24 teams.  The visiting teams had to face a stiff winter storm to get back home.

 

It takes many people and groups to make the Bonspiel successful – thanks to:

  • The sponsors who allowed us to make the event so exciting
  • The volunteers who helped with registration, handling the Random Prizes, BBQed the steaks in freezing wind, and those who helped with the coffee and special events
  • The Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre and staff
  • Pat Harron and her ladies for another great meal
  • The local media who helped us through out the season to keep people updated of all standings and publicized events,
  • and a special thanks to Jim Hoffmann for his hard work and enthusiasm

 

It takes a lot of people to make the Season Curling and the Bonspiel successful.  See you in the fall.

 

 

