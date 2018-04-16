Monday Morning News – April 16

Apr 16, 2018 @ 05:07

Today’s Morning News is very early (5:07 a.m.) Road conditions on the MTO Website have not been updated since 9:31 p.m. yesterday. But I know a lot of Wawa-news readers travel for work.

Anecdotal reports are that the Dubreuilville Hwy (519) is snow-covered, low visibility but drivable (5:36 a.m.).

Weather – Environment Canada continues to warn of a Winter Storm Warning. “A major winter storm is expected. A slow-moving weather system approaching from southwest of the Great Lakes will bring a major winter storm conditions tonight through Monday night. Snow has moved over the entire area as expected, and will continue tonight through Monday. This winter storm will bring a widespread snowfall of 20 to 30 cm with it by Monday evening. Brisk northeast winds gusting to 50 km/h will whip up freshly fallen snow in exposed areas resulting in occasional blowing snow. Hazardous winter travelling conditions will continue tonight through Monday. Snow and blowing snow will slowly ease off Monday night as the winter storm moves away into Quebec.”

Roads –