Monday Morning News – April 16

Apr 16, 2018 @ 05:07
Today’s Morning News is very early (5:07 a.m.) Road conditions on the MTO Website have not been updated since 9:31 p.m. yesterday. But I know a lot of Wawa-news readers travel for work.
Anecdotal reports are that the Dubreuilville Hwy (519) is snow-covered, low visibility but drivable (5:36 a.m.).
Weather – Environment Canada continues to warn of a Winter Storm Warning. “A major winter storm is expected. A slow-moving weather system approaching from southwest of the Great Lakes will bring a major winter storm conditions tonight through Monday night. Snow has moved over the entire area as expected, and will continue tonight through Monday. This winter storm will bring a widespread snowfall of 20 to 30 cm with it by Monday evening. Brisk northeast winds gusting to 50 km/h will whip up freshly fallen snow in exposed areas resulting in occasional blowing snow. Hazardous winter travelling conditions will continue tonight through Monday. Snow and blowing snow will slowly ease off Monday night as the winter storm moves away into Quebec.”
Roads –
|Northeastern
|101
|From Timmins to Highway 144
|Partly snow covered
|Good
|No
|2018-04-16 2:26
|Snow covered
|Partly ice covered
|Northeastern
|101
|From Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|Snow covered
|Poor
|Yes
|2018-04-16 2:27
|Snow packed
|Northeastern
|101
|From Shawmere River to Highway 651
|Snow covered
|Poor
|Yes
|2018-04-15 21:34
|Snow packed
|Northeastern
|101
|From Highway 651 to Wawa
|Snow covered
|Fair
|Yes
|2018-04-15 21:33
|Partly snow covered
|Northeastern
|129
|From Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|Snow covered
|Good
|No
|2018-04-15 21:26
|Northeastern
|129
|From Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|Snow covered
|Poor
|Yes
|2018-04-15 21:34
|Snow packed
|Northeastern
|17
|From Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|Partly snow covered
|Good
|No
|2018-04-15 21:31
|Partly ice covered
|Ice covered
|Northeastern
|17
|From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|Snow covered
|Fair
|Yes
|2018-04-15 21:33
|Partly snow covered
|Northeastern
|17
|From Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|Snow covered
|Fair
|Yes
|2018-04-15 21:33
|Partly snow covered
|Northeastern
|17
|From Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|Bare and wet road
|Poor
|Yes
|2018-04-15 22:29
|Partly snow covered
|Northeastern
|519
|From Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|Snow covered
|Fair
|Yes
|2018-04-15 21:33
|Northeastern
|547
|From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|Snow covered
|Fair
|Yes
|2018-04-15 21:33
|Partly snow covered
|Northeastern
|631
|From White River to Highway 11
|Bare and wet road
|Poor
|Yes
|2018-04-15 22:29
|Partly snow covered
|Northeastern
|651
|From Highway 101 to Missinabi
|Snow covered
|Poor
|Yes
|2018-04-15 21:34
|Snow packed