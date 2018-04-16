Breaking News

Monday Morning News – April 16

Apr 16, 2018 @ 05:07

Screen shot of Montreal River Radar (5.22.23 AM)

 

Today’s Morning News is very early (5:07 a.m.) Road conditions on the MTO Website have not been updated since 9:31 p.m. yesterday. But I know a lot of Wawa-news readers travel for work.

 

Anecdotal reports are that the Dubreuilville Hwy (519) is snow-covered, low visibility but drivable (5:36 a.m.).

 

Weather – Environment Canada continues to warn of a Winter Storm Warning. “A major winter storm is expected. A slow-moving weather system approaching from southwest of the Great Lakes will bring a major winter storm conditions tonight through Monday night. Snow has moved over the entire area as expected, and will continue tonight through Monday. This winter storm will bring a widespread snowfall of 20 to 30 cm with it by Monday evening. Brisk northeast winds gusting to 50 km/h will whip up freshly fallen snow in exposed areas resulting in occasional blowing snow. Hazardous winter travelling conditions will continue tonight through Monday. Snow and blowing snow will slowly ease off Monday night as the winter storm moves away into Quebec.”

Roads –

 

Northeastern 101 From Timmins to Highway 144 Partly snow covered Good No 2018-04-16 2:26
Snow covered
Partly ice covered
Northeastern 101 From Highway 144 to Shawmere River Snow covered Poor Yes 2018-04-16 2:27
Snow packed
Northeastern 101 From Shawmere River to Highway 651 Snow covered Poor Yes 2018-04-15 21:34
Snow packed
Northeastern 101 From Highway 651 to Wawa Snow covered Fair Yes 2018-04-15 21:33
Partly snow covered
Northeastern 129 From Thessalon to Aubrey Falls Snow covered Good No 2018-04-15 21:26
Northeastern 129 From Aubrey Falls to Chapleau Snow covered Poor Yes 2018-04-15 21:34
Snow packed
Northeastern 17 From Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge Partly snow covered Good No 2018-04-15 21:31
Partly ice covered
Ice covered
Northeastern 17 From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd Snow covered Fair Yes 2018-04-15 21:33
Partly snow covered
Northeastern 17 From Montreal River Bridge to Wawa Snow covered Fair Yes 2018-04-15 21:33
Partly snow covered
Northeastern 17 From Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River Bare and wet road Poor Yes 2018-04-15 22:29
Partly snow covered
Northeastern 519 From Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township Snow covered Fair Yes 2018-04-15 21:33
Northeastern 547 From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction Snow covered Fair Yes 2018-04-15 21:33
Partly snow covered
Northeastern 631 From White River to Highway 11 Bare and wet road Poor Yes 2018-04-15 22:29
Partly snow covered
Northeastern 651 From Highway 101 to Missinabi Snow covered Poor Yes 2018-04-15 21:34
Snow packed

 

 

 

