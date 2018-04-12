Thursday Morning News – April 12

Apr 12, 2018 @ 07:57

Weather – Today will see increasing cloudiness. Periods of light snow beginning this morning and ending this afternoon then 40 percent chance of rain showers late this afternoon. High plus 3.

Tonight it will be mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to 60 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h overnight. Low minus 8.

Roads – Bare and dry

News Tidbits – Today everyone is asked to wear a jersey to school or work in suppport of the Humboldt Broncos.