Dan Ingram is new Executive Director at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre (CBHC)

The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre (CBHC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Ingram to the position of executive director of the centre. Dan has a history of local involvement. Dan leaves the position of area manager of the Heart and Stroke Foundation, a position he has held since 2000. His accomplishments there are a result of his ability to lead and motivate staff and volunteers to accomplish the objectives and targets of the organization. He is a member of a Sault College Advisory Committee and past member of a number of health-related advisory committees. His 20 years of experience at advocating at all levels of government an added asset.

He has worked closely with community partners, sponsors and volunteers to ensure revenue expectations are met and promotional initiatives are effective.

Dan’s passion for his community of Sault Ste Marie and Northern Ontario’s and bilingual capabilities will help enhance the centre’s values of authenticity, quality and volunteerism, as he carries out his duties as the centre’s executive director. He is the recipient of several awards, including the Heather Crowe Award, Smoke-free Champion Award and the Police Services Award for saving a drowning victim.

Under his direction and with the many skills of the centre’s staff, CBHC will continue to preserve and tell the story of Canada’s bushplane and forest fire protection heritage and how it has shaped life in northern and remote parts of Canada. CBHC collects, preserves, exhibits and interprets a collection of Bushplanes and related material and promotes public understanding of their significance by offering quality presentations, education programs and visitor experiences in a public museum facility. It also serves as a centre of research and information on bushplane and forest firefighting heritage.

The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre is located in the historic waterfront hangar that was once home to the Ontario Provincial Air Service. Explore the Centre at your leisure; we boast over 30 aircraft displays, two theatres, flight simulators, and interactive children’s activities! Guided group tours are available on request. Our Gift Shop offers unique aviation memorabilia including crested t-shirts, sweatshirts and pants, hats, pins, and books.