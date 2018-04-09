Crisp Cold Morning

Apr 9, 2018 @ 12:51

It was -15 as I walked out the door, snow and ice cracking underneath my feet. I was headed down to the beach, the lavender in the sky and low clouds at the eastern horizon gave hope to a pretty sunrise. What was so pretty was the hoarfrost in the trees. As the time drew near to sunrise, the birds chirping and flying back and forth got louder and louder.

Even two ravens chimed in with their two cents worth, or is that a nickel now? Although the sunset wasn’t as spectacular as I hoped, it was still nice to go outside and enjoy a bit a fresh air before my day started in earnest.