OPP see rise in Seat Belt Charges during Easter Long Weekend

Apr 6, 2018 @ 08:17

Despite warning road users ahead of the long weekend and their high visibility throughout the weekend, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid 1,524 seat belt charges during their Easter Long Weekend Seat Belt Campaign (March 30-April 2, 2018).

The charges mark a five-year high in Easter Long Weekend seat belt offences. With ten (10) seat belt-related deaths on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year, the OPP is reminding drivers and passengers that choosing to not buckle up continues to cost road users their lives.

Remember that all drivers are responsible for ensuring that passengers under 16 are secured properly or they could face fines totaling $240 or more. The penalties for not wearing your seatbelt are a fine totalling $240 and two demerit points.